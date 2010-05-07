The Enron Play Flopped And It's Closing Sunday, And Its Producer Is Blaming Conservatives

Enron: The Play got great reviews in the UK and was a huge selling success. In New York? Everyone hates it.



Someone closely affiliated with the play tells us, “Their numbers are way down and they are not making their weekly running costs. They will close on Sunday.”

We’re not that surprised. Enron was years ago, and the scandal now seems really quaint.

But check this excuse out: According to the Times UK, producer Matthew Shaw said it confused and upset conservative audiences.

Barf.

The show was perceived as British theatre folk criticising an American tragedy. And it probably didn’t help that the actors alluded to September 11 on stage.

So even though the show hasn’t been open for even two weeks yet, they’re leaving Sunday.

“If they don’t want you it’s in the best interests of everyone to leave quickly,” said Shaw.

Good news is it looks like the tickets are going for a 50% discount if anyone’s interested. It’s playing tonight through Saturday night at 8 pm and the last show is Sunday at 3 pm.

An idea for next time: Enron: The Musical

