THE ENRON FIELD CURSE: Why You Should Avoid Companies That Put Their Name On A Stadium

Gus Lubin, Simone Foxman
enron field

Photo: AP

There’s a well-known phenomenon that bad things happen to companies that put their name on a stadium.The most notorious example was in 2000 when Enron bought the rights to Enron Field in a $100-million, 30-year deal. Just two years later, the defunct company would sell the contract back to the Houston Astros for $2.1 million.

The curse also famously struck TWA, PSINet, Fruit Of The Loom, CMGI Inc., Savvis Communications, 3 Com and Conseco.

How consistent is the trend?

Victor Niederhoffer analysed the performance of companies buying naming rights from 1990 to 2001, in his book Practical Speculation. These companies trailed the S&P 500 by a median of -8% in the year they named a stadium and a median of -27% three years later (they beat the index on mean thanks to the extraodinary performance of Qualcomm).

Niederhoffer attributed the stadium curse to hubris: “Corporations are beset by the same harmful tendencies as investors. When they are at their peak, they reach for the sun.”

The following slides show what happened to every company that named a stadium in the nineties.

Target trailed the S&P 500 by -3.5% in the year it named this stadium (1990)

Delta trailed the S&P 500 by -7.7% in the year it named this stadium (1991)

American West trailed the S&P 500 by -86% in the year it named this stadium (1992)

United trailed the S&P 500 by -39% in the year it named this stadium (1994)

Coors trailed the S&P 500 by -2% in the year it named this stadium (1995)

FleetBoston Financial trailed the S&P 500 by -8.2% in the year it named this stadium (1995)

General Motors trailed the S&P 500 by -8.6% in the year it named this stadium (1995)

KeyBank trailed the S&P 500 by -11% in the year it named this stadium (1995)

3com beat the S&P 500 by 47% in the year it named this stadium (1995)

Continental beat the S&P 500 by 9.6% in the year it named this stadium (1996)

Ericsson beat the S&P 500 by 35% in the year it named this stadium (1996)

Edison International beat the S&P 500 by 5.8% in the year it named this stadium (1997)

Qualcomm trailed the S&P 500 by -4.4% in the year it named this stadium (1997)

Alltel trailed the S&P 500 by -0.1% in the year it named this stadium (1997)

Network Associates beat the S&P 500 by 61% in the year it named this stadium (1998)

Bank One trailed the S&P 500 by -23% in the year it named this stadium (1998)

American Airlines trailed the S&P 500 by -34% in the year it named this stadium (1998)

Safeco Corp. trailed the S&P 500 by -62% in the year it named this stadium (1999)

Conseco trailed the S&P 500 by -61% in the year it named this stadium (1999)

Pepsi trailed the S&P 500 by -33% in the year it named this stadium (1999)

Staples trailed the S&P 500 by -48% in the year it named this stadium (1999)

Adelphia beat the S&P 500 by 24% in the year it named this stadium (1999)

Fedex trailed the S&P 500 by -28% in the year it named this stadium (1999)

Mellon Financial Corp. trailed the S&P 500 by 21% in the year it named this stadium (1999)

Gaylord Entertainment trailed the S&P 500 by -20% in the year it named this stadium (1999)

Comerica beat the S&P 500 by 37% in the year it named this stadium (2000)

Enron beat the S&P 500 by 98% in the year it named this stadium (2000)

Xcel Energy beat the S&P 500 by 59.2% in the year it named this stadium.

PNC trailed the S&P 500 by -10% in the year it named this stadium (2001)

American Airlines trailed the S&P 500 by -30% in the year it named this stadium (2001)

Here's all the data

For macro indicators, look at other buildings

