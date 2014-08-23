The English Channel Record Could Be Broken Again, This Time By A 73-Year-Old Brisbane Grandmother

Irene Keel, 73, hopes to become the oldest person to swim the English Chanel, the second Australian to attempt the record in a week.

On Wednesday Bondi local Cyril Baldock, 70, became the oldest person to make the 34 kilometre swim, now Keel hopes to better him.

If successful the 73-year-old will become the oldest person, the oldest woman and the oldest Australian to ever to swim the Channel.

“Three titles for the price of one swim – I think that’s pretty good,” Keel told the AAP.

If conditions are right Keel could make her attempt on Sunday.

Keel is swimming to raise funds to support both research and care services for Motor Neurone Disease.

