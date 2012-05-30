PRESENTING: The Government's Awesome Guide To Energy Industry Slang

Photo: EIA

The world of federal government websites is pretty wonderful, especially when it comes to their “kids” sections.There’s Homeland Security’s ready.gov’s Ready Kids Activity Book featuring Hector the homeland security hummingbird.



There’s also the IRS’ student simulation site, which features a section guided by “Rita A. Bentley, a 17-year-old high school student” on “Using Form 1099-INT to Complete Schedule C-EZ, Schedule SE, and Form 1040.”

Today, we want to highlight the Energy Information Agency’s guide to energy industry slang.

There’s a lot of potentially misleading lingo out there, so the EIA has stepped up to provide an illustrated and informative guide to sort everything out. Here’s a sample of the language.

