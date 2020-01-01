The ending of 'The Mandalorian' season 1 explained

- In the season finale of “The Mandalorian,” an important weapon from the “Star Wars” universe was revealed, the Darksaber.
- We break down the plot and the importance of this unique sword and its extensive history in the “Star Wars” universe.
- The reveal of this one of a kind lightsaber foreshadows the conflict of the second season of “The Mandalorian.”
