The ending of 'The Mandalorian' season 1 explained

Carter Thallon, Chris Snyder

  • In the season finale of “The Mandalorian,” an important weapon from the “Star Wars” universe was revealed, the Darksaber.
  • We break down the plot and the importance of this unique sword and its extensive history in the “Star Wars” universe.
  • The reveal of this one of a kind lightsaber foreshadows the conflict of the second season of “The Mandalorian.”
