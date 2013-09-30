The End-Of-Year Party For Atlassian, One Of Australia's Best Employers, Had Guns And Cheerleaders

Atlassian has released photo and video footage of its August 1 end-of-financial-year “Knockout Bash”, for which co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes joined about 300 Sydney employees at a sports carnival in the North Sydney Oval.

The software giant, which has been named among Australia’s top ten places to work since 2010, hosted what event coordinator Verity Bell described as its “own version of the crazy stadium ‘sports carnival for adults’, which was a staple of Australian television in the 1970s and 1980s”.

Staff competed in team games like a giant maze, “mountain-climbing” and shooting, with each game designed to tie in with an Atlassian product. They returned to the office for drinks afterwards.

There’s more about what happened below — but first the photos, via Atlassian’s blog:

According to VP of Human Resources Joris Luijke, the Sydney event was organised by Atlassian’s in-house “Experience Team” of 4 people with a budget of $250 a person.

The Sydney office typically spends about $1,000 a month on smaller social events. “Generally speaking, Atlassian probably invests more than the average company to get people together on a social basis,” Luijke told Business Insider.

Atlassian also employs a total of about 300 people in Amsterdam and San Francisco. Staff in the Amsterdam office celebrated the Australian EOFY with a canal cruise.

Staff in San Francisco, including co-founder Scott Farquhar, had a Wild West-themed party with games.

Here’s Atlassian’s video footage from the Sydney party:

