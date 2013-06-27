The 'End Of The World Trade' Is Getting Annihilated Today

Going long gold and shorting stocks. Josh Brown called it, aptly, the “End Of The World Trade” since that basically represents a belief that rocks are going to be more valuable, over time, than enterprises creating value.



Of course that trade has been getting crushed.

Gold has had a horrendous year and stocks remain near all-time highs.

And today it is a complete wreck.

Gold is down over 4%, while stocks are up over 1%.

As such, the end of the world trade is getting totally annihilated today.

Here’s a look over the last year.

