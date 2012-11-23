The End Of The Smartphone Era Is Coming

You’ve heard that Google is working on computerized glasses. They’re called Google Glass, and developers can already buy them.



It turns out Microsoft is working on something similar. It filed some patents on the project and Unwired View dug them up.

There’s a big difference between what Microsoft is working on and Google Glass, though.

The most recent word out of Google is that Google Glass isn’t going to use “augmented reality” – where data and illustrations overlay the actual world around you.

Google Glass is actually just a tiny screen you have to look up and to the left to see.

Microsoft’s glasses seem to utilise augmented reality. In a patent illustration we’ve embedded below, you can see that the glasses put data on top of a live action concert and a ballgame.

Both gadget concepts are very interesting.

Lots of people disagree with me, including other BI writers, but I think something like Google Glass or whatever Microsoft is working on could end up replacing the smartphone as the dominant way people access the Internet and connect to each other.

First off: something has to. Disruption is inevitable.

Secondly: The trend is obvious.

Computers have been getting smaller and closer to our faces since their very beginning.

First they were in big rooms, then they sat on desktops, then they sat on our laps, and now they’re in our palms. Next they’ll be on our faces.

(Eventually they’ll be in our brains.)

By the way, you can bet that if Microsoft and Google are working on computerized glasses, so is Apple and Jony Ive.

And that’s pretty exciting.

Here’s the patent illustration from Microsoft:

And here’s what Google Glass looks like:

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.