The End of the Line for Donovan McNabb's NFL Career?

As a Philadelphia Eagles fan I am keeping a close eye on the Donovan McNabb game of chicken between the veteran QB and the Washington Redskins. All indications appear that McNabb will wind up as a free agent in 2011. But a recent commentary suggests that the former Pro Bowl QB may have played his last down in the NFL.



Geoff Mosher of DelawareOnline.com believes that the first round of the 2011 NFL draft wrote the end of the story of Donovan McNabb’s NFL career. Mosher believes that teams who looked like potential suitors for McNabb have opted to invest their time and money in young quarterbacks rather than a polarising 34-year old quarterback on the downside of a 13-year career.

Mosher may be jumping the gun a little fast on the McNabb retirement talk but he does bring up some really interesting points. At the top of the list is a story about McNabb refusing to wear a playsheet wristband last season because he felt that it would look bad.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.