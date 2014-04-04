The End Of The Feature Phone Is In Sight

We’ve entered the late stages of smartphone adoption across the globe.

Smartphones are already in wide use across most developed markets. In early adopter regions like the U.S., U.K., Australia, much of Western Europe, and a major portion of Asia-Pacific, adoption has ticked well past half of mobile users.

As the smartphone rises, its mobile forebearer, the feature phone, is quickly becoming extinct.

There are still a multitude of mobile subscribers in developing regions who either haven’t had enough incentive to upgrade to smartphones or have been trapped under limited network connections that made smartphones unattractive. But 3G and 4G networks are becoming more and more pervasive around the world. To keep up, multiple vendors are upping their presence in these new growth markets with competitively-priced handsets, which will drive new demand — and make the feature phone officially a relic.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we forecast out the next five years of smartphone shipments, break down where most of this future growth will come from, and examine smartphone innovation in the context of all this late-stage growth to decide whether innovation will be sustainable, or if the market will be so commoditized that all competition will boil down to price.

Access the Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today > >

Here are some of the key insights from our smartphone market update:

In full, the report:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.