The Crunchpad is dead, says Michael Arrington in a post at TechCrunch.



While the tablet was close enough to launch for Arrington to “taste,” it ultimately fell apart, due to “greed, jealousy and miscommunication.” We can expect multiple lawsuits in the wake of the blow up.

Arrington’s side of the story says his partners decided to steal the CrunchPad from under his nose. (As opposed to the problem being technical or financial.)

Three days before he was going to debut the CrunchPad, Arrington was told Fusion Garage, who was building the device, no longer wanted to be partners with TechCrunch. They wanted to sell it on their own.

“This is the equivalent of Foxconn, who build the iPhone, notifiying Apple a couple of days before launch that they’d be moving ahead and selling the iPhone directly without any involvement from Apple,” writes Arrington.

He says it’s legally impossible for them to sell it without TechCrunch’s cooperation, since it is joint owner of the intellectual property for the CrunchPad. So, we can expect lawsuits, but no CrunchPad.

If the CrunchPad had become a reality, Arrington says he had a major retailer lined up to work with him, offering to sell the pad at a “zero margin.” He also says Intel was cutting him a very generous deal.

That’s all out the window now. The CrunchPad is in the DeadPool.

