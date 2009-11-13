The End Of The Balloon Boy Saga: Parents To Plead Guilty

The saga that riveted us all for an afternoon before quickly unravelling as a hoax will come to the inevitable end.



The parents of the “Balloon Boy” who was never in the balloon, Richard and Mayumi Heene, will plead guilty to criminal charges on Friday, according to their attorney, David Lane.

Richard will plead guilty to the felony charge of attempting to influence a public servant and Mayumi will plead guilty to a misdemeanour charge of making a false report to authorities.

The agreements were not without a little background drama, however.

NPR: Lane said Mayumi Heene is a citizen of Japan and could have faced deportation if she had pleaded guilty to a felony. He said the father agreed to “fall on his sword” to keep that from happening.

“It is supremely ironic that law enforcement has expressed such grave concern over the welfare of the children,” said Lane. “But it was ultimately the threat of taking the children’s mother from the family and deporting her to Japan which fuelled this deal.”

Neither the Larimer County district attorney’s office nor the sheriff’s office has confirmed the settlement. If the court approves it, the father could face up to 90 days in jail and the mother up to 60 days.

Jail time is possible, but probation is more likely.

Despite the plea, it’s of course possible this debacle is not over — civil suits could be filed to try to recover costs incurred before little Falcon was “discovered” to have been hiding in the attic.

