The End Of New Magazines: Even Oprah's Latest Fails

Hearst will shutter O at Home, the quarterly spinoff of The Oprah Magazine.



After a 2004 launch, the magazine climbed from 600,000 subscribers in 2004 to 1.4 million, but that’s not enough to overcome an industry-wide decline that’s seen ad pages drop by double digits in other Hearst pubs Cosmopolitan, CosmoGirl and Esquire.

The New York Times reports O at Home editor in chief Sarah grey Miller will takeover Country Living.

If after layoffs at Hearst, Condé Nast and Time Inc., anyone still plans to launch a new magazine, we have two words: Do not. We mean this in all kindess, but if the lady who made Leo Tolstoy’s 800-page Anna Karenina into a 2004 bestseller can’t make a new mag go, then who in hell are you?

