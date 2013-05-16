Google Trends Pinpointed The Exact Date Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton Stopped Being Friends

‘The friendship was officially dead by August 2009.’

Kim Kardashian first rose to fame (well, other than that sex tape) as Paris Hilton’s dark haired counterpart.



They had matching metallic purses and oversized sunglasses, they shopped together, clubbed together, and bragged about being BFF’s.

But as Hollywood lore goes, when Kardashian’s fame began to overshadow Hilton’s thanks to her family’s E! reality show, the hotel heiresss started to snub her former friend.

There was no on-screen feud, no punches were thrown late at night on the dance floor of a Hollywood club, the girls’ friendship simply faded (albeit with a few jabs here and there) and it wasn’t long before Kardashian usurped Hilton’s throne on the cover of the tabloid magazines.

In case you’ve been clutching your copy of Us Weekly wondering where it all went wrong, HuffPost Celebrity thinks they have pin pointed the exact month and year the starlets stopped being pals.

“The two were last publicly photographed together during fashion week in February 2009, and our best guess is that the friendship was officially dead by August 2009,” writes HuffPo. “That’s the first time there were more people searching Google for news about Kim than Paris — a trend that continues to this day.”

HuffPost Celebrity cites this Google Trends chart to back up their theory:

View the full report in Google Trends >

