Video Allegedly Shows What Happens When You Get To The Very End Of Flappy Bird, At Level 999

The video purports to show someone reaching the end of Flappy Bird, the notoriously difficult iPhone game.

Be sceptical, however, given that the video never explicitly shows the name Flappy Bird on the screen. It could be from one of the several Flappy Bird clones there are out there. It’s also worth noting that game authoring tool Game Salad makes it dead-simple to strip a game and create a new one from its bones. We first saw the news on Thought Catalogue.

But either way, the gameplay is pretty darn impressive and fascinating to watch. Be sure to wait until the end, when the gamer hits a score of 999 — and faces off against what appears to be Nintendo’s Mario character.

Mario’s appearance suggests that this is probably just a clone because we doubt Flappy Bird developer Dong Nguyen would have stolen the Mario character and used it in his game.

