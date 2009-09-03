Interesting trading observation from The Pragmatic Capitalist: The end-of-day-rally is dead, or at least on hold. For a long time, on both up and down days, stocks would rally into the close. It was a pattern that several folks observed and joked about due to how systematic it seemed. But that’s not been the case the last few days — perhaps signalling a bigger shfit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.