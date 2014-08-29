Abercrombie & Fitch Is Done With Logos

Abercrombie & Fitch is doing away with logos.

The company said on an earnings call with analysts that the American logo business will be reduced to “practically nothing” by next spring, reports Kim Bhasin at The Huffington Post.

After several disappointing quarters, Abercrombie is trying to lure back customers by offering more fashionable assortments.

The brand’s fall assortments include floral dresses and printed t-shirts with no sign of the classic “Abercrombie & Fitch” logos.

The departure from loud logos represents the end of an era for Abercrombie.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie’s fall line shows a departure from its preppy aesthetic.

For years, the brand banked on customers shopping there because they thought the brand name was a status symbol.

That meant getting the brand name on everything possible.

Most high school kids in America wanted a t-shirt with Abercrombie’s classic logo. The company’s popularity with teens meant it could easily charge $US35 for a t-shirt.

Even celebrities were frequently spotted wearing the Abercrombie logo.

Reuters Abercrombie is also toning down the ‘nightclub vibe’ in stores.

But lately, Abercrombie’s young customers have been moving away from logos and high-priced attire.

Because they would rather spend their allowances on Starbucks and iPhones, teens are shopping at cheap, fast-fashion retailers like Forever 21 and H&M.

Abercrombie has to adapt to the times in order to save its North American business, which saw an 8% decline last quarter.

Getting rid of logos isn’t the only change Abercrombie is making to its brand.

The retailer is also toning down its racy advertising and the “nightclub vibe” in stores.

Meanwhile, the logo will live on in Europe, where it is still popular with shoppers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.