This coat also works as a sleeping bag for the homeless

A non-profit Detroit-based organisation is providing full-time employment to people in shelters by training them as seamstresses, who make coats for the homeless.

The Empowerment Plan is making coats that double as sleeping bags. They distribute them to rough sleepers around the US and Canada.

The organisation is predominantly supported by donations from private individuals.

Requesting a coat costs around AUD$136 (£80) and you can donate to the Empowerment Plan on its website.

