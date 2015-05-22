'The Empire Strikes Back' came out 35 years ago today -- watch the original trailer

Today marks the 35th anniversary of the classic “Star Wars” sequel “The Empire Strikes Back”, which was originally released on May 21, 1980. Hailed as one of the greatest sequels of all time, the movie went on to gross more than $US538 million at the worldwide box office.

We’re still a long way away from JJ Abrams’ reboot of the “Star Wars” franchise, which comes out this Christmas. So in the meantime, enjoy the first full-length trailer to “The Empire Strikes Back.”

