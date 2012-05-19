How Traders Can Use Their Emotions To Prevent $2 Billion Blowups

It’s been just over a week since JPMorgan revealed a $2 billion trading loss (now $3 billion) in the bank’s chief investment office in London related to derivatives trades.



This massive trading blunder has lead many to ask, “What were they thinking?”

We spoke with veteran trader and expert on psychology of risk management Denise Shull, the author of “Market Mind Games,” about the emotional side of trading.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

