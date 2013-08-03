The Emergence Of Native Ads On Mobile, And How They're Turning Mobile Advertising On Its Head

We are in the post-PC era, and soon billions of consumers will be carrying around Internet-connected mobile devices for up to 16 hours a day. Mobile audiences have exploded as a result.

The advertising industry can’t quite seem to figure out how to advertise effectively to these audiences. Many mobile ads are simply banner or search ads bought inadvertently as advertisers aim for digital audiences.

Native ads are being touted as the new formats that will bring real depth and differentiation to the mobile ad market.

But what exactly is a native ad on mobile? Is it just an ad unit that was designed to show on a mobile device?

In a new report from BI Intelligence on native ads and native ads on mobile, we interview a half-dozen industry experts, we explain away the confusion surrounding native mobile ads, we categorize the various types of native ads that have gained traction on mobile, and we examine the growing role played by publishers and agencies in nurturing the native-mobile ecosystem and upending the traditional banner ad.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here are the main facets of the emerging world of native ads on mobile:

In full, the report:

To access BI Intelligence’s full report on Native Advertising On Mobile, sign up for a free trial subscription here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.