The emails of Australian MPs were compromised in the massive Yahoo hack

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. Photo: Getty Images.

The private email accounts of thousands of government officials, Australian Federal Police, judges and MPs are among those exposed in a massive data breach at Yahoo, thought to be the world’s biggest such hack.

Those affected include social services minister Christian Porter, shadow treasurer Chris Bowen, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews, Liberal MP Andrew Hastie, opposition health spokesperson Catherine King and Liberal senator Cory Bernardi, the ABC reports.

According to a secret dataset obtained by the ABC, the private email addresses and passwords of Australians were among the among the one billion obtained by hackers.

The stolen data include names, email addresses, telephone numbers, birthdays, hashed passwords, and some encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers.

The ABC says data provided by US security company InfoArmor, which alerted to the breach last October, reveal more than 3,000 log-in credentials for private Yahoo services linked to Australian government email accounts.

“The ABC was able to identify officials in the dataset because they had used their government emails as backups if they forgot their passwords,” the ABC reported.

