The Elizabeth Warren Rap Song Is Weirdly Awesome

This Elizabeth Warren rap song and video, created by the “Main Street Brigade,” is bizarrely fantastic.



Maybe our expectations were way low after listening to last week’s Wall Street hit music video, “Closet Bitch,” but this song is catchy and the toe-stepping, lisping, lead singer is delightful.

And his song sums up why “main street” is so behind the Harvard Professor and consumer protection advocate.

Some of the lyrics:

Sheriff Warren’s what we need-o

She’s not about the money and the green-o…

She wants to expose the banks and all the greed and get rid of unnecessary fees

Which means more money in my pocket…

Check it out:



