The Eleven Best Sites To Find A Date For Tonight

Who's it for: Hipsters looking to drink coffee/hook up.
How it skews: Young, urban.
How it's unique: Quirky spin on making a profile ('What six things can you not live without?'), answering questions. And it's fully free.
Equivalent romantic comedy: '500 Days of Summer'
Who's it for: White-collar cubicle-dwellers looking to meet themselves. Admirers of Dr. Neil Clark Warren.
How it skews: Professional. (It costs money.)
How it's unique: Science! Psychology!
Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'Sleepless in Seattle'
Who's it for: Bros, and the female equivalent.
How it skews: Like a local bar, except it's on the Internet, and you have to pay to go inside.
How it's unique: You can search by very specific categories: like, 'loves sushi.'
Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'Fever Pitch'
Who's it for: Jewish people.
How it skews: Jewish.
How it's unique: It's the 'leading alternative to traditional Jewish matchmaking.' So, it's like 'Fiddler on the Roof,' except on the Internet. Also, pretty extensive usage for free.
Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'Annie Hall'
Who's it for: People looking to cheat on their wives/husbands, or to help someone cheat on his/her wife/husband.
How it skews: Married. Beyond that, it's largely advertised to business- and white-collar types; there was a profile of it this year in BusinessWeek.
How it's unique: It guarantees affairs, or your money back.
Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'Jungle Fever'
Who's it for: People who want to find dates on Penthouse's dating network.
How it skews: It's only a hair's width away from AdultFriendFinder, so take that into consideration.
How it's unique: Penthouse?
Equivalent Romantic comedy: 'What Women Want'
Who's it for: People who want to avoid the whole 'drinks and small talk' first date.
How it skews: Educated and urban. And cutesy.
How it's unique: It's all about connecting with people via an idea of what you'd like to do on the date. Say, cupcakes and Coney Island, or something.
Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'When Harry Met Sally'
Visit HowAboutWe
Who's it for: Apple fans. The pitch is, 'Meet an Apple fanboy or girl.'
How it skews: People who carry around copies of the Steve Jobs biography.
How it's unique: It's only available on Apple devices -- think if the iPhone had an built-in dating app.
Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'Friends with Benefits'
Who's it for: Those in search of 'mutually beneficial relationships.'
How it skews: Mostly older men and younger women, though there are also same-sex and older women-younger men opportunites -- just fewer.
How it's unique: ''Men my age are too immature. My current arrangement is wonderful. Unlike other cash strapped students, I am pampered with expensive gifts. My sugar daddy is the sweetest man I know. He is my mentor, my benefactor and my lover.' That's the testimonial on the site.
Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'Pretty Woman'
Who's it for: People who work too much.
How it skew: Those with LinkedIn profiles.
How it's unique: As far as we know, it's the only site that uses your LinkedIn profile to find you a match. An efficient fusion of work and personal life.
Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'Office Space'
Who uses it: People with Facebooks -- it uses your Facebook profile to populate your Zoosk profile.
How it skews: Both singles and those who meet through Zoosk: the site is attempting to be a way for couples to document their relationship as it goes on.
How it's unique: The Facebook connection, as well as ability to tap into couples' anniversaries and experiences.
Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'No Strings Attached'
