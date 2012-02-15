The Eleven Best Sites To Find A Date For Tonight

It’s Valentine’s Day.

That means you need a date. And if you read Business Insider, you know where that special someone is hiding: the Internet.

We decided to go ahead and classify some of the best places to meet your companion for the evening, based on who you are and what you’re looking for.

Happy hunting!

OkCupid

Who's it for: Hipsters looking to drink coffee/hook up.

How it skews: Young, urban.

How it's unique: Quirky spin on making a profile ('What six things can you not live without?'), answering questions. And it's fully free.

Equivalent romantic comedy: '500 Days of Summer'

Visit OkCupid

eHarmony

Who's it for: White-collar cubicle-dwellers looking to meet themselves. Admirers of Dr. Neil Clark Warren.

How it skews: Professional. (It costs money.)

How it's unique: Science! Psychology!

Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'Sleepless in Seattle'

Visit eHarmony

Match.com

Who's it for: Bros, and the female equivalent.

How it skews: Like a local bar, except it's on the Internet, and you have to pay to go inside.

How it's unique: You can search by very specific categories: like, 'loves sushi.'

Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'Fever Pitch'

Visit Match.com

JDate

Who's it for: Jewish people.

How it skews: Jewish.

How it's unique: It's the 'leading alternative to traditional Jewish matchmaking.' So, it's like 'Fiddler on the Roof,' except on the Internet. Also, pretty extensive usage for free.

Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'Annie Hall'

Visit JDate

AshleyMadison.com

Who's it for: People looking to cheat on their wives/husbands, or to help someone cheat on his/her wife/husband.

How it skews: Married. Beyond that, it's largely advertised to business- and white-collar types; there was a profile of it this year in BusinessWeek.

How it's unique: It guarantees affairs, or your money back.

Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'Jungle Fever'

Visit AshleyMadison.com

FriendFinder

Who's it for: People who want to find dates on Penthouse's dating network.

How it skews: It's only a hair's width away from AdultFriendFinder, so take that into consideration.

How it's unique: Penthouse?

Equivalent Romantic comedy: 'What Women Want'

Visit FriendFinder

HowAboutWe

Who's it for: People who want to avoid the whole 'drinks and small talk' first date.

How it skews: Educated and urban. And cutesy.

How it's unique: It's all about connecting with people via an idea of what you'd like to do on the date. Say, cupcakes and Coney Island, or something.

Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'When Harry Met Sally'

Visit HowAboutWe

Cupidtino

Who's it for: Apple fans. The pitch is, 'Meet an Apple fanboy or girl.'

How it skews: People who carry around copies of the Steve Jobs biography.

How it's unique: It's only available on Apple devices -- think if the iPhone had an built-in dating app.

Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'Friends with Benefits'

Visit Cupidtino

SeekingArrangement.com

Who's it for: Those in search of 'mutually beneficial relationships.'

How it skews: Mostly older men and younger women, though there are also same-sex and older women-younger men opportunites -- just fewer.

How it's unique: ''Men my age are too immature. My current arrangement is wonderful. Unlike other cash strapped students, I am pampered with expensive gifts. My sugar daddy is the sweetest man I know. He is my mentor, my benefactor and my lover.' That's the testimonial on the site.

Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'Pretty Woman'

Visit SeekingArrangement.com

Hitch.me

Who's it for: People who work too much.

How it skew: Those with LinkedIn profiles.

How it's unique: As far as we know, it's the only site that uses your LinkedIn profile to find you a match. An efficient fusion of work and personal life.

Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'Office Space'

Visit Hitch.me

Zoosk

Who uses it: People with Facebooks -- it uses your Facebook profile to populate your Zoosk profile.

How it skews: Both singles and those who meet through Zoosk: the site is attempting to be a way for couples to document their relationship as it goes on.

How it's unique: The Facebook connection, as well as ability to tap into couples' anniversaries and experiences.

Equivalent Romantic Comedy: 'No Strings Attached'

Visit Zoosk

