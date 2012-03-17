The 8 Wealthiest Men In The Western Hemisphere That You've Never Heard Of

Many billionaires have no problem flaunting their wealth, whether through naming skyscrapers after themselves or kite surfing with naked models.But a subset prefers the trappings of obscurity, content to preside over their empires away from the public’s gaze.

Bloomberg’s Brendan Coffey and Alexander Cuadros hunted down the eight wealthiest individuals who’ve managed to elude major press coverage.

Graham Weston

Value of stock holdings: $1.1 billion

Source of wealth: Founded Rackspace Hosting Inc., a web-based information-technology systems firm

Age: 48

Steven Bresky

Value of stock holdings: $1.7 billion

Source of wealth: Inherited father's 74% stake in Seaboard Corp., a commodities and cargo shipping company

Age: 58

William Berkley

Value of stock holdings: $900 million

Source of wealth: Created insurance firm that became W.R. Berkley Corp, which has 48 operating units

Age: 66

Samuel and Michael Klein

Value of stock holdings: $2 billion

Source of wealth: A Holocaust survivor who fled to Brazil, Samuel Klein, along with son Michael, sold his chain of home appliance stores to industrialist Abilio Diniz in exchange for a 47% stake in Diniz' Via Varejo SA division.

Ages: 88, 59

Antonio del Valle

Value of stock holdings: $3.2 billion

Source of wealth: Majority shareholder of Mexichem SAB, one of the largest chemical producers in the Americas.

Age: 74

Alberto Benavides

Value of stock holdings: $1.2 billion

Source of wealth: Controls Peru's largest producer of precious metals, Cia. de Minas Buenaventura SA

Age: 91

Alvaro Saieh

Value of stock holdings: $2.1 billion

Source of wealth: Owns 63% stake in Corpbanca, Chile's sixth-largest lender

Age: 62

Like we said, some people flaunt it.

