The 8 Wealthiest Men In The Western Hemisphere That You've Never Heard Of

Photo: flickr: Lance Neilson
Many billionaires have no problem flaunting their wealth, whether through naming skyscrapers after themselves or kite surfing with naked models.But a subset prefers the trappings of obscurity, content to preside over their empires away from the public’s gaze.
Bloomberg’s Brendan Coffey and Alexander Cuadros hunted down the eight wealthiest individuals who’ve managed to elude major press coverage.
Value of stock holdings: $1.1 billion
Source of wealth: Founded Rackspace Hosting Inc., a web-based information-technology systems firm
Age: 48
Source: Bloomberg
Value of stock holdings: $1.7 billion
Source of wealth: Inherited father's 74% stake in Seaboard Corp., a commodities and cargo shipping company
Age: 58
Source: Bloomberg
Value of stock holdings: $900 million
Source of wealth: Created insurance firm that became W.R. Berkley Corp, which has 48 operating units
Age: 66
Source: Bloomberg
Value of stock holdings: $2 billion
Source of wealth: A Holocaust survivor who fled to Brazil, Samuel Klein, along with son Michael, sold his chain of home appliance stores to industrialist Abilio Diniz in exchange for a 47% stake in Diniz' Via Varejo SA division.
Ages: 88, 59
Source: Bloomberg
Value of stock holdings: $3.2 billion
Source of wealth: Majority shareholder of Mexichem SAB, one of the largest chemical producers in the Americas.
Age: 74
Source: Bloomberg
Value of stock holdings: $1.2 billion
Source of wealth: Controls Peru's largest producer of precious metals, Cia. de Minas Buenaventura SA
Age: 91
Source: Bloomberg
Value of stock holdings: $2.1 billion
Source of wealth: Owns 63% stake in Corpbanca, Chile's sixth-largest lender
Age: 62
Source: Bloomberg
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.