The Eight Most Crushing Law Firm Implosions In The Nation's History

Firm: Finley Kumble

Year of death: 1987

Cause of death: Finley Kumble grew from roughly 50 lawyers to 700 attorneys in less than a decade by aggressively poaching lawyers from other firms, industry experts said.

Like Dewey that came after it, Finley also promised Senators and other superstars in the legal world exorbitant salaries to come on board, The New York Times reported at the time.

'That was the first sort of modern law firm that was put together overnight through raiding other partners,' Robert Hillman, an industry expert and professor at the University of California, Davis law school, told BI.

But a firm composed entirely of new lawyers without long-term ties proved disastrous.

Heavy debt and infighting ultimately killed the firm even though at the time it was the fourth-largest in the country. The downfall was so precipitous that it inspired the book 'Shark Tank: Greed, Politics, and the Collapse of Finley Kumble, One of America's Largest Law Firms.'