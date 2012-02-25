The Eight Greatest Moments In NBA All-Star Game History

Even though the NBA All-Star game gets a bad rap for its lack of defence and missed alley-oop dunks, it has provided us with plenty of great moments over the years.



Outside of the actual game, other festivities like the dunk contest and the rookies-sophomores game have become major staples for basketball fans.

The dunk contest, for instance, has introduced us to multiple stars in the making with the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter, and Blake Griffin all participating right when their careers took off.

