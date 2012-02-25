The Eight Greatest Moments In NBA All-Star Game History

Even though the NBA All-Star game gets a bad rap for its lack of defence and missed alley-oop dunks, it has provided us with plenty of great moments over the years.
Outside of the actual game, other festivities like the dunk contest and the rookies-sophomores game have become major staples for basketball fans.
The dunk contest, for instance, has introduced us to multiple stars in the making with the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter, and Blake Griffin all participating right when their careers took off.
Spud Webb Slam wowed everyone when he won the dunk contest in 1986 despite standing only 5 ft., 6 in.
Michael Jordan took over the All-Star festivities in 1988, winning the dunk contest over prolific dunker Dominique Wilkins and taking MVP honours after the game as well.
Magic Johnson won MVP honours for a heartfelt and spectacular performance during his last All-Star game in 1992 just months after announcing he had HIV.
For its 50th anniversary season, the NBA held a special ceremony for its top 50 players of all time in 1997.
Allen Iverson single-handily brought back the Eastern Conference from a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter of the 2001 All-Star game.
Despite a so-so season, Michael Jordan was an All-Star during his 2003 comeback season with the Wizards. This fade away would've been the game-winner had the game not gone to double overtime.
