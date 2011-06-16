The Eight Best Steakhouses In New York City

Photo: Richard Bitting via Flickr

Zagat’s Buzz Blog has posted a list of New York City’s best steakhouses, just in time for Father’s Day.The list was compiled from the results of the 2011 Zagat New York City Restaurants Survey, which rated 2,115 restaurants reviewed by 40,569 respondents.



These picks are distinguished by outstanding chefs, friendly staff and waiters, festive settings, and of course, top-tier selections of sizzling sirloin.

From uptown to Brooklyn, here you can find the city’s best.

Zagat ranks restaurants on a 30-point scale based on food, decór, and service. Ratings of 26 to 30 are considered “extraordinary to perfection,” according to the company.

