The Eight Best Steakhouses In New York City

Photo: Richard Bitting via Flickr
Zagat’s Buzz Blog has posted a list of New York City’s best steakhouses, just in time for Father’s Day.The list was compiled from the results of the 2011 Zagat New York City Restaurants Survey, which rated 2,115 restaurants reviewed by 40,569 respondents.
These picks are distinguished by outstanding chefs, friendly staff and waiters, festive settings, and of course, top-tier selections of sizzling sirloin.
From uptown to Brooklyn, here you can find the city’s best.
Zagat ranks restaurants on a 30-point scale based on food, decór, and service. Ratings of 26 to 30 are considered “extraordinary to perfection,” according to the company.
Zagat Food Score: 25
This trendy Midtown restaurant is popular with the business crowd.
It offers first-rate dishes and a lively atmosphere, as well as an extensive wine list.
Zagat Food Score: 25
With three locations in New York City, this upscale restaurant is never far away.
Wolfgang's serves up steaks in Midtown East, Murray Hill, and TriBeCa.
Zagat Food Score: 25
This upscale steakhouse has long been a Greenwich Village staple.
The dark walls, dim lighting, and chic decor create an intimate yet fun dining experience.
Zagat Food Score: 25
This classic midtown restaurant is perfect for the after-work or before-theatre crowd.
Boasting high ceilings, quality steak, and attentive service, this restaurant is not to be missed.
Zagat Food Score: 25
This steak haven from Laurent Tourondel balances contemporary design with savory entrees.
The restaurant's chef, Andrew Matthews, has been recognised for his innovative approach and style to cooking, in particular his inventive use of a hickory wood burning grill to add flavour to his dishes.
Zagat Food Score: 25
This historical Garment District chophouse established in 1885 has the feel of a 17th century London tavern.
Featuring a wide selection of rare antique pipes imported from the Netherlands, the restaurant's unique decor, history, and locally praised mutton chops add up to a culinary experience not to be missed.
Zagat Food Score: 25
This elegant steakhouse in midtown's Dylan Hotel masterfully balances lavish decor with high-quality cuisine.
Pioneered by chef Arturo McLeod, who partnered with Peter Luger veteran Benjamin Prelvukaj, restaurant has received consistent praise since it opened five years ago.
Zagat Food Score: 27
This superb Brooklyn steakhouse, renowned for its specialty aged beef, has been at the top of Zagat's list for 27 consecutive years.
