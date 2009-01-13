The Eidos Rescue Plan: Naked Lara Croft?

Tomb Raider is in trouble. The video game series was once so popular no less a star than Angelina Jolie played thigh-holstered Lara Croft in the 2001 movie adaption and its sequel. Now, the tired franchise saw its latest release flop, sending British game publisher Eidos running to its financiers to renegotiate debt covenants.



But here’s one innovative idea to reinvigorate the character: Have Lara Croft get NC-17. Part of the game’s appeal has always been watching the buxom protagonist leap over obstacles, with the game giving lots of cheap thrills in the way of gratuitous camera zooms on Lara’s feminine curves. But so far, Tomb Raider has always maintained an ESRB “Teen” rating, which allows “suggestive themes” but draws the line at “sexual content.”

No more? Over on tombraiderforums.com, a poster believed to be (but not confirmed as) “Tomb Raider: Underworld” creative director Eric Lindstrom says future Lara Croft games may go for a “Mature” rating.

The Teen rating meant we couldn’t do things we wanted to or were done in the past, but it was a publisher mandate at the tmie [sic]. It won’t always necessarily be so, though, the future can always be different.

Shares in Eidos rose 8% in morning trading.

