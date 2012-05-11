Here's The Startup Job Site That Wants To Be The EHarmony Of Hiring

Photo: path.to

Getting a job that doesn’t suit you doesn’t benefit you or the employer.With today’s workers clocking longer hours, it’s especially important that candidates find a job that will satisfy their needs and career goals so they don’t get burned out and leave, resulting in high turnover and low morale. Not to mention that businesses also lose a lot of money when they consistently hire the wrong people.



To help jobseekers find the perfect job and recruiters find the perfect candidates, the recently launched Path.to works like an eHarmony for jobs. What sets this site apart from other job sites is that it takes a candidate’s professional experience, education, personality, interests and passions and uses them to determine his or her compatibility with specific positions.

“It’s difficult for employers to get a visual understanding of a candidate’s work and skills from traditional recruiting processes,” Path.to founder Darren Bounds says.

When candidates register for a free account at Path.to, they are asked to link their accounts to their social media profiles, blogs and so on. The company then examines the candidates’ status updates, links they are sharing and the type of people who are following them to get a better understanding of their personality and interests. And Path.to takes into account each person’s social situation and plans for the future.

“We really want to understand where this person is in their life,” Bounds says. “Are they a fresh college graduate, single and ready to take on the world? Do they have a family or do they have plans to have a new baby soon? Those are really important signals in the job-search process.”

Bounds adds that two seemingly identical candidates (with the same level of experience and interests) could be going after two completely different jobs depending on each’s life situation. The example Bounds gives two candidates who look the same on paper, but the one who is single could be going after a fast-paced startup job while the other, with a family, wants a position with stability and benefits.

Once the site examines each candidate it assigns a “path-to score” between 0 and 99. The higher the score, the more compatible the candidate is suited for the position.

Since its launch at the end of April, Path.to has posted IT positions in 50 companies in the Silicon Valley area, but Bounds say they are working on expanding rapidly, with plans to start offering positions in the Chicago and New York markets before the end of the year.

“It’s been amazing, what we’ve been hearing from users and businesses, and I feel we really hit the tip of the iceberg,” Bounds says. “It’s going to move really quickly. I like where we are, but I’m going to love where we’ll be in the next couple of months.”

