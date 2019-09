Here’s your headscratcher of the day.



Despite gigantic protests and a possible coup, the Eyptian stock market is on a tear.

The CASE 30 index is up 4.8%.

Via Bloomberg:

And it’s not just today. The index has been rallying the last 4 days.

Odd.

