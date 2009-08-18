The Efficient Market Hypothesis Of Dating

We’ve long subscribed to a version of the effecient market hypothesis when it comes to dating. It’s not just that all the good ones seem to be taken. They are taken. In fact, their takeness is some of the best evidence of being a “good one.” And the odds are strongly against anyone “beating the market” by finding an unattached person to date.



Men tend to find our theory mildly amusing while women find it very, very vexing. At least, they say they do. But in reality, they behave as if they were the biggest subscribers to the theory.

John Tierney, the controversialist science writer for the New York Times, explains:

Researchers have debated for years whether men or women are likelier to engage in “mate poaching.” Some surveys indicated that men had a stronger tendency to go after other people’s partners, but was that just because men were more likely to admit engaging in this behaviour? Now there’s experimental evidence that single women are particularly drawn to other people’s partners, according to a report in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology by two social psychologists, Melissa Burkley and Jessica Parker of Oklahoma State University.

Noting that single women often complain that “all the good men are taken,” the psychologists wondered if “this perception is really based on the fact that taken men are perceived as good.”

The scientists who conducted the study find that women are either dishonest or self-deceived when it comes to EMH dating strategies. They deny they go after men because they are attached, claiming that was just an unimportant details. But this is false. Men are worth more to women when they are attached.

Here’s a good question: EMH types tell us the optimal investing strategy is to invest in broad indexes with low fees. So what does this tell us about the correct EMH dating strategy?

