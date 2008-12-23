The Education of Bernie Madoff: The Mystery Of His College Graduation

We’re still sorting through what is true, what is false, what is dubious and what is unknown about the history of Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff. Earlier today we discovered a Far Rockaway High School graduation program proving that he had in fact graduated from FRHS in 1956. But establishing whether he really graduated from Hofstra College in 1960 has been more difficult.



Part of the difficulty is that Madoff doesn’t appear anywhere in the yearbook for Hofstra in 1960. He’s not only absent from the pictures of graduating seniors. He’s absent from the group portraits of clubs and teams. If this guy did go to Hofstra, he certainly perfected flying under the radar at an early age. No one we spoke to from the class of 1960 could remember going to college with Madoff. And according to his high school yearbook, Madoff was bound for Alabama University.

Pictured below is the page of the Hofstra yearbook where he would have appeared. As you can see: no Madoffl

So did Madoff make up his Hofstra credentials?

A Hofstra University official says he did not. Madoff majored in political science and graduated from Hosftra College in 1960, according to the official. When asked why Madoff didn’t appear in the year book, the official said Madoff may have completed his graduation requirements early but would have still been counted as a member of the class of 1960.

