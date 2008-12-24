The Education of Bernie Madoff: Is This Where Madoff Went To Law School?

As regular readers know, we’ve been trying to sort through the truths, untruths, unknowns and improbablities about arch-Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff. Earlier this afternoon we explored the deep confusions about Madoff’s claims to have attended law school. We couldn’t find one law school that would confirm he had attended.



There is one law school, however, that still hasn’t been able to determine whether Madoff matriculated there. Brooklyn Law School says it needs to check records kept in its basement in order to confirm or deny Madoff’s attendance. We’ve faxed our request (a step they said was necessary to check the records) but haven’t yet received a response.

Could Madoff have attended Brooklyn Law School? It seems plausible. He was raised in Far Rockaway, which would have meant Brooklyn Law School’s campus would keep him close to his family What’s more, a 1989 Forbes article we’ve unearthed actually mentions that Madoff “never quite finished Brooklyn Law School.”

Is that conclusive? Not yet. The Forbes article, like almost every profile of Madoff prior to the revelations of his scheme, contains many dubious statements. It describes how Madoff made money in his managed fund, but never hints that Madoff could have been running a scam. Of course, it’s possible that Madoff wasn’t yet running his firm as a Ponzi scheme. There are just so many unanswered questions.

We’ll keep you posted when we hear from Brooklyn Law School.

