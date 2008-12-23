The Education of Bernie Madoff: The High School Years

Where did Bernie Madoff come from? The more we dig into his background, the more questions emerge. We got so frustrated with erroneous media reports and curious mysteries about Madoffs background that we decided to rebuild the story from the ground up.



To begin with, we can now confirm that Madoff did actually graduate in 1956 from Far Rockaway Highschool, a high school that produced Carl Icahn and at least three Nobel Prize winners. Oh, and Joyce Brothers too.

He is listed on the 1956 commencement program. Interestingly, he seems to have been a completely undistinguished student. Dozens of awards in various subjects are handed out to his classmates but Madoff qualified for none of them.

Madoff “preferred the ocean to academics, joined the swim team and learned discipline from a swim coach who hired him as a lifeguard at the Silver Point Beach Club in Atlantic Beach, Long Island,” the Daily News writes.

“It’s a school that produced three Nobel Prize winners, the financier Carl Icahn and Dr. Joyce Brothers,” Carol Solomon-Marston, a classmate and Webmaster for the Rockaway Online Alumni Association, told the News. “Bernie never stood out.”

