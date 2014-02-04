The Editor Of A News Website Set Up By Super Funds Has Left For News Corp After Just Three Months

Picture: The New Daily

Australia’s digital media shakeup is taking some tracking at the moment.

The latest move goes to News Corp’s flagship online brand news.com.au, which has been gutted by the imminent Down Under arrival of the Mail Online.

Former news.com.au editor Luke McIlveen has reportedly been cleared to start as the MO’s Australian editor mid-February.

His replacement at news.com.au has finally been named – former Age online editor Daniel Sankey.

Sankey spent the past three months as editor of the new super-funded online news portal The New Daily. According to The New Daily’s editorial director Bruce Guthrie, Sankey’s appointment at news.com.au was “a testament to the strength of the launch of thenewdaily.com.au”.

“It’s clear that major publishers regard the site extremely highly and see it as an incubator of talent,” he said.

Yesterday, Mumbrella revealed the Mail Online scored a big trio from news.com.au in securing the defections of afternoon editor Chris Paine and reporters Candace Sutton and Sarah Michael.

“It’s not good, (Mail Online) been poaching a lot of our best online people,” one News Corp insider told Mumbrella.

“There’s not much we can do, but he is taking some of our best online guys.”

