The Economy of 2009: Don't Buy Stuff You Cannot Afford

It will drive the government and economic planners crazy but 2009 is shaping up to look like another year of Americans living a bit closer to the crazy plan promoted in this video from Saturday Night Live two years ago. The key to managing debt, according to the plan, is not to buy stuff you can’t afford.







Note: This plan is unavailable to the US government, which has promised to keep buying stuff it cannot afford.

