PRESENTING: The Entire US Economy Depicted In Emoji

Squarely Rooted

Pseudonymous blogger Squarely Rooted posted this earlier today. All data from 2013 BEA NIPA tables, with the exception of estimates of federal non-defense and state & local consumption expenditure breakdowns, derived from CBPP and Mercator estimates.

Each emoji represents one one-thousandth (0.1%) of GDP. All data from 2013 BEA NIPA tables, with the exception of estimates of federal non-defense and state & local consumption expenditure breakdowns, derived from CBPP and Mercator estimates.

*Gross emojis actually total 1,334 because of imports and net foreign travel; net emoji equal 1,003 due to rounding.

Without further ado, here’s the US economy:

PRIVATE CONSUMPTION:

:red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::blue_car::blue_car::blue_car::blue_car::blue_car::blue_car::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::door::door::door::door::door::door::door::door::door::door::tv::tv::tv::fork_and_knife::fork_and_knife::fork_and_knife::hammer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::football::football::football::football::golf::golf::golf::books::books::watch::watch::watch::watch::watch::wheelchair::wheelchair::wheelchair::wheelchair::book::briefcase::briefcase::phone::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::beer::beer::beer::beer::beer::beer::beer::dress::dress::dress::dress::dress::dress::dress::dress::dress::dress::necktie::necktie::necktie::necktie::necktie::necktie::baby_bottle::tshirt::tshirt::tshirt::tshirt::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::pill::game_die::game_die::game_die::game_die::game_die::game_die::game_die::game_die::game_die::package::package::package::package::package::package::package::eyeglasses::eyeglasses::eyeglasses::eyeglasses::eyeglasses::eyeglasses::eyeglasses::smoking::smoking::smoking::smoking::smoking::smoking::newspaper::newspaper::newspaper::newspaper::newspaper::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::potable_water::potable_water::potable_water::potable_water::potable_water::electric_plug::electric_plug::electric_plug::electric_plug::electric_plug::electric_plug::electric_plug::electric_plug::electric_plug::electric_plug::electric_plug::electric_plug::electric_plug::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::hospital::taxi::taxi::taxi::taxi::taxi::taxi::taxi::taxi::taxi::taxi::taxi::taxi::taxi::taxi::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::airplane::airplane::airplane::cinema::cinema::cinema::cinema::cinema::cinema::cinema::cinema::cinema::cinema::spades::spades::spades::spades::spades::spades::spades::roller_coaster::roller_coaster::roller_coaster::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::wine_glass::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::dollar::loudspeaker::loudspeaker::loudspeaker::loudspeaker::loudspeaker::loudspeaker::loudspeaker::loudspeaker::loudspeaker::loudspeaker::loudspeaker::loudspeaker::loudspeaker::loudspeaker::loudspeaker::loudspeaker::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::mans_shoe::mans_shoe::mans_shoe::mans_shoe::mans_shoe::mans_shoe::mans_shoe::mans_shoe::church::church::church::church::church::church::church::church::church::wrench::wrench::wrench::wrench::angel::angel::angel::angel::angel::angel::angel::angel::angel::angel::angel::angel::angel::angel::angel::angel::angel::angel:

:heavy_minus_sign::passport_control::passport_control::passport_control:

PRIVATE INVESTMENT

:office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::house_with_garden::package::package::package::package:

GOVERNMENT

FEDERAL DEFENSE

:bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::bomb::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::satellite::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright:

FEDERAL NONDEFENSE

:bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::school::school::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::airplane::airplane::post_office::post_office::post_office::post_office::post_office::post_office::office::satellite::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright:

STATE AND LOCAL

:school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::school::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::cop::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::ambulance::cinema::cinema::cinema::cinema::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::office::satellite::satellite::copyright::copyright:

NET EXPORTS

EXPORTS

:corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::factory::computer::computer::computer::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::euro::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::iphone::iphone::iphone::iphone::iphone::iphone::iphone::iphone::iphone::iphone::iphone::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::airplane::airplane::airplane::airplane::airplane::airplane::airplane::airplane::airplane::airplane::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::copyright::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::us:

IMPORTS

:heavy_minus_sign::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::corn::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::nut_and_bolt::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::fuelpump::rocket::rocket::rocket::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::computer::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::yen::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::red_car::tractor::tractor::tractor::tractor::tractor::tractor::tractor::tractor::tractor::tractor::tractor::tractor::tractor::tractor::tractor::tractor::tractor::handbag::handbag::handbag::handbag::handbag::handbag::handbag::handbag::handbag::handbag::handbag::handbag::handbag::handbag::handbag::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::bullettrain_side::airplane::airplane::airplane::airplane::airplane::airplane::copyright::copyright::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::heavy_dollar_sign::jp::jp:

LEGEND (similar categories merged):

:red_car: New Cars
:blue_car: Used Cars
:nut_and_bolt: Car Parts
:door: Furniture
:tv: Appliances
:fork_and_knife: Foodware
:hammer: Tools
:computer: Information Equipment
:football: Sports Equipment
:golf: Sports and Recreation
:books: Books
:watch: Watches and Jewelry
:wheelchair: Therapeutic Equipment
:book: Educational Books
:briefcase: Luggage
:phone: Phones and Faxes
:corn: Food
:beer: Alcohol
:dress: Women’s Clothing
:necktie: Men’s Clothing
:baby_bottle: Children’s Clothing
:tshirt: Other Clothing
:fuelpump: Gas and Fuel
:pill: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment
:game_die: Recreational Items
:package: Supplies and Inventories
:eyeglasses: Personal Care
:smoking: Tobacco
:newspaper: Newspapers, Magazines, etc
:house: Rental Housing
:house_with_garden: Owner Housing and Housing Construction
:potable_water: Water
:electric_plug: Electricity
:ambulance: Medical Services
:hospital: Hospitals
:taxi: Vehicle Services
:bullettrain_side: Transportation
:airplane: Travel
:cinema: Culture
:spades: Gambling
:roller_coaster: Other Recreation
:wine_glass: Restaurants
:dollar: Financial Services
:loudspeaker: Communications
:school: Education
:heavy_dollar_sign: Professional Services
:mans_shoe: Clothing Services
:church: Religious Activities
:wrench: Home Maintenance
:passport_control: Net Foreign Travel
:angel: Nonprofits
:factory: Industrial Supplies
:rocket: Aircraft
:euro: Other Exports
:iphone: Consumer Goods
:copyright: Intellectual Property
:us: Governance Exports
:yen: Other Imports
:tractor: Durable Goods
:handbag: Nondurable Goods
:jp: Governance Imports
:bomb: Defense
:office: Structures
:satellite: Equipment
:cop: Police
:post_office: Other Federal Services
:heavy_minus_sign: subtraction from the total

Squarely Rooted blogs at squarelyrooted.com, tweets at @squarelyrooted, and, of course, ellos at @squarelyrooted.

