PRESENTING: The Entire US Economy Depicted In Emoji

Edit note: Pseudonymous blogger Squarely Rooted posted this on his ello page earlier today, proving that you really can describe anything in emoji. We have republished it with permission.
Each emoji represents one one-thousandth (0.1%) of GDP. All data from 2013 BEA NIPA tables, with the exception of estimates of federal non-defense and state & local consumption expenditure breakdowns, derived from CBPP and Mercator estimates.
*Gross emojis actually total 1,334 because of imports and net foreign travel; net emoji equal 1,003 due to rounding.
Without further ado, here’s the US economy:
PRIVATE CONSUMPTION:
PRIVATE INVESTMENT
GOVERNMENT
FEDERAL DEFENSE
FEDERAL NONDEFENSE
STATE AND LOCAL
NET EXPORTS
EXPORTS
IMPORTS
LEGEND (similar categories merged):
New Cars
Used Cars
Car Parts
Furniture
Appliances
Foodware
Tools
Information Equipment
Sports Equipment
Sports and Recreation
Books
Watches and Jewelry
Therapeutic Equipment
Educational Books
Luggage
Phones and Faxes
Food
Alcohol
Women’s Clothing
Men’s Clothing
Children’s Clothing
Other Clothing
Gas and Fuel
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment
Recreational Items
Supplies and Inventories
Personal Care
Tobacco
Newspapers, Magazines, etc
Rental Housing
Owner Housing and Housing Construction
Water
Electricity
Medical Services
Hospitals
Vehicle Services
Transportation
Travel
Culture
Gambling
Other Recreation
Restaurants
Financial Services
Communications
Education
Professional Services
Clothing Services
Religious Activities
Home Maintenance
Net Foreign Travel
Nonprofits
Industrial Supplies
Aircraft
Other Exports
Consumer Goods
Intellectual Property
Governance Exports
Other Imports
Durable Goods
Nondurable Goods
Governance Imports
Defense
Structures
Equipment
Police
Other Federal Services
subtraction from the total
Squarely Rooted blogs at squarelyrooted.com, tweets at @squarelyrooted, and, of course, ellos at @squarelyrooted.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.