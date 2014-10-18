PRESENTING: The Entire US Economy Depicted In Emoji

Edit note: Pseudonymous blogger Squarely Rooted posted this on his ello page earlier today, proving that you really can describe anything in emoji. We have republished it with permission.

Each emoji represents one one-thousandth (0.1%) of GDP. All data from 2013 BEA NIPA tables, with the exception of estimates of federal non-defense and state & local consumption expenditure breakdowns, derived from CBPP and Mercator estimates.

*Gross emojis actually total 1,334 because of imports and net foreign travel; net emoji equal 1,003 due to rounding.

Without further ado, here’s the US economy:

PRIVATE CONSUMPTION:

PRIVATE INVESTMENT

GOVERNMENT

FEDERAL DEFENSE

FEDERAL NONDEFENSE

STATE AND LOCAL

NET EXPORTS

EXPORTS

IMPORTS

LEGEND (similar categories merged):

New Cars

Used Cars

Car Parts

Furniture

Appliances

Foodware

Tools

Information Equipment

Sports Equipment

Sports and Recreation

Books

Watches and Jewelry

Therapeutic Equipment

Educational Books

Luggage

Phones and Faxes

Food

Alcohol

Women’s Clothing

Men’s Clothing

Children’s Clothing

Other Clothing

Gas and Fuel

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment

Recreational Items

Supplies and Inventories

Personal Care

Tobacco

Newspapers, Magazines, etc

Rental Housing

Owner Housing and Housing Construction

Water

Electricity

Medical Services

Hospitals

Vehicle Services

Transportation

Travel

Culture

Gambling

Other Recreation

Restaurants

Financial Services

Communications

Education

Professional Services

Clothing Services

Religious Activities

Home Maintenance

Net Foreign Travel

Nonprofits

Industrial Supplies

Aircraft

Other Exports

Consumer Goods

Intellectual Property

Governance Exports

Other Imports

Durable Goods

Nondurable Goods

Governance Imports

Defense

Structures

Equipment

Police

Other Federal Services

subtraction from the total

Squarely Rooted blogs at squarelyrooted.com, tweets at @squarelyrooted, and, of course, ellos at @squarelyrooted.

