The Economist Wants to Scare You Into Supporting Cuts To Social Security

That’s why they show a scary looking graph that show “entitlement” spending (Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security) going through the roof. They do this even though everyone who has looked at the issue knows that the real problem is health care spending. The U.S. spends more than twice as much per person as other wealthy countries.



The problem is our broken health care system. Here is the graph that honest people use.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.