Cell Phones Causing Cancer? The Economist Says That's Bogus

Photo: Associated Press

Last month, The World Health organisation officially announced that cell phones probably cause cancer in humans. (Although it admits more long-term studies need to be done.)The Economist published a column last week that says all the hype is overblown.



It all comes down to the types of radio waves cell phones and other everyday electronics give off. According to the Economist, those are far too weak to cause any kind of mutation in human cells:

By contrast, at their much lower frequencies, radio waves do not carry anywhere near enough energy to produce free radicals. The “quanta” of energy (ie, photons) carried by radio waves in, say, the UHF band used by television, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cordless phones, mobile phones, microwave ovens, garage remotes and many other household devices have energy levels of a few millionths of an electron-volt. That is roughly a million times too weak to cause ionisation. To produce free radicals, photons need to pack at least a couple of electron-volts of energy.

Still, that doesn’t entirely disprove WHO’s findings, but it’s one view worth noting.

Still Worried? Check Out The 20 Cell Phones With The Lowest RF Levels

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.