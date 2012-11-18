Here's What's In That Economist Article That Has The Nation Of France Outraged

Photo: The Economist

As reported earlier, the latest Economist cover, with the baguette bombs has folks in France angry. Part of it may be the goofy representation of a French time bomb. But more importantly, The Economist is respected, and there have always been worries that France’s economy is more PIIG-like than core-like.So what’s actually in the piece?



Here are some key bullets from the report.

Public spending is 57% of the nation’s output.

Debt-to-GDP is 90%.

No new company has entered the CAC-40 stock market index since 1987.

Nobody gets fired. Unions protest over any reforms.

France still has a high standard of living, and has some of the best companies in the world, but growth has stalled.

Unemployment is 10%. Youth unemployment much higher.

France can still borrow cheaply, but it’s also resting on past laurels (it’s still a gigantic tourist destination).

New President Francois Hollande is ostensibly powerful, but his approval rating has plunged.

He refuses to really acknowledge France’s economic challenges.

Overall, it’s really not as bad as the cover suggests.

On a host of indicators, France is right in the middle of the pack: Not growing robustly, but not seeing the bottom falling out either. Hence the time bomb metaphor: The Economist is not a fan of high debt-to-GDP and rigid labour market rules. But the country still has not gotten sucked into the Southern Europe vortex.

