The Economist says Greece is headed for its 8th magazine cover in the last 5 years

The cover of The Economist often captures the zeitgeist on what the world’s big geopolitical or economic event is.

Unlike The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, or another “paper of record,” The Economist is published just once a week, and when you’ve made the cover of the magazine, you have become an event.

In a post on Sunday, The Economist said that Greece looks headed towards making its 8th magazine cover in the last 5 years as it increasingly looks like Greece will default on its debt and potentially make its way out of the euro.

The magazine also included the last 7 times Greece was featured on its cover: here’s what happened then.

The Economist The cover of The Economist on May 1, 2010.

The Economist The cover of The Economist on June 25, 2011.

The Economist The cover of The Economist on November 5, 2011.

The Economist The cover of The Economist on May 12, 2012.

The Economist The cover of The Economist on May 19, 2012.

The Economist The cover of The Economist on January 31, 2015.

The Economist The cover of The Economist on June 20, 2015.

NOW WATCH: How LeBron James spends his money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.