The Economist Now Generates ~$11 Million In Revenue From Digital Subscribers

The Economist is slowing but surely making a business out of digital-only subscriptions.



The magazine announced it passed 100,000 paid subs for the first time ever in October.

The figure includes subscriptions across tablet, e-readers, and the web.

That’s not a huge number.

By comparison, The New York Times had 224,000 paying subscribers and the Financial Times had around 250,000, although more than 100,000 of those came from 2,000 corporate licenses.

The Economist charges $29 per quarter or $110 for yearlong access to the site.

Additionally, more than 300,000 of the 1.5 million subscribers to the print edition read stories on the web. They receive free access.

Revenue for the first half of 2011 jumped 4% to $255 million while profit climbed 6% to $40.7 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.