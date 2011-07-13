The Economist: Maybe Italy Can Handle This One... Maybe.

According to this Government debt dynamics chart, brought to us by The Economist, Italy might still have the wherewith all to pull through the mess it’s in right now. It isn’t nearly as burdened by debt as some of its neighbours (though it is burdened by Silvio Berlusconi- perhaps not the man you want in a time of crises).



Bond markets will likely remain unstable until Euro-zone leaders can reassure anxious bond-holders of their continued commitment to the euro.

But then again, maybe that won’t be enough.

