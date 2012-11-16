France Is Furious About The New Cover Of The Economist

The cover seems to speak for itself.



The Economist is basically calling out France as the next big source of trouble in Europe.

But the decision to use explosive baguettes may have crossed the line.

France is fuming, and leaders are already hitting the airwaves.

Here’s an early response via The Telegraph:

Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg told Europe 1 radio: “Honestly, The Economist has never distinguished itself by its sense of even-handedness.”

“It is the Charlie Hebdo of the City,” he said, referring to the French satirical weekly which in September drew international criticism for publishing cartoons depicting a naked Prophet Mohammad.

