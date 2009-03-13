The Economic Meltdown Comes To Primetime

What’s the world coming to when you can’t even count on a couple of hours of TV shows to get your mind off of our economic woes. Lately, primetime programming has featured story lines about investment bankers forced to take low-level intern positions, struggling families facing foreclosure, corporate executives dining out on bailout bucks and even a mortgage company executive being taken hostage.

It’s clear that the not-so-great depression of our times has come to the vast wasteland that persists just beyond the LCD screens in America’s living rooms. The New York Times runs through some recent and upcoming episodes of popular shows that have dealt with the crisis.

Desperate Housewives Now More Desperate: One of the wives has been forced to take a part-time job to pay for her son’s private-school tuition. A restaurant run by other characters is threatened because people are dining out less.

Flashpoint Signals Mortgage Distress: Angry homeowners took a mortgage company chief executive hostage in the February 27 episode, titled “Business as Usual.” He had received a $22 million bonus as his company foreclosed on hundreds of homes.

Lie To Me Features Famous Liar: There will probably be lots of Bernie Madoff types making appearances on police dramas. An upcoming episode of Lie to Me, focuses on a Madoff-like operator of a Ponzi scheme.

30 Rock Hires From 745 Seventh: On an episode of 30 Rock, the new interns at the fictional variety show were former Lehman Brothers investment bankers.

And, of course, the Simpsons lost their home to foreclosure last Sunday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.