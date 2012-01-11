The Complete History Of US Real Estate Bubbles Since 1800

Photo: Philip J. Anderson

The most recent economic crash should come as no surprise to history buffs.Reader and financial blogger Philip J. Anderson sent us an illuminating analysis of real estate bubbles through U.S. history.



“For the first 144 years of real estate enclosure in the U.S., land sales and/or real estate construction peaked almost consistently, every 18 years,” Anderson writes. “The world’s worst downturns are always preceded by land speculation (the chasing of the economic rent) fuelled by misguided credit creation courtesy of the banks.”

