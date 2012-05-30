The ECB Sends Out Rejection Of FT Report That It Has Blocked A Spanish Bank Recap

Controversy in the world of Spanish bank recapitalizations.
Yesterday the FT reported that the ECB had blocked a recap of the bank Bankia by the Spanish government.
And the ECB just tweeted out this rejection of the article.
The tweet says:
Contrary to media reports published today, the European Central Bank (ECB) has not been consulted and has not expressed a position on plans by the Spanish authorities to recapitalise a major Spanish bank. The ECB stands ready to give advice on the development of such plans.
