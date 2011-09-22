The ECB Relaxes Its Collateral Rules And Makes It Easier For Banks To Borrow

Photo: flickr:timsnell

According to CNBC, The ECB just changed its rules for allowing banks to use debt instruments to be used as collateral.Before, debt instruments could only be used if they were covered bonds, or approved for trading on regulated markets. Now, they’ve thrown that rule out.



“Specifically, the Eurosystem has reduced the limit for the use of unsecured debt instruments issued by a credit institution or by any other entity with which the credit institution has close links,” the ECB release said. “Such assets may only be used as collateral to the extent that the value assigned does not exceed 5 per cent of the volume of collateral submitted” by one institution.

Officials wouldn’t say much more about it, except that they were also tightening risk controls.

This announcement eased a Euro bank stock slide. Here’s the scoreboard:

Barclays PLC: -0.65%

BNP Paribas: -2.33%

Soc Gen: -1.05%

Deutsche Bank: -2.29%

Banco Santander: 2.13%

Fitch released a report on Tuesday saying that the European bank’s situation was getting to the point where investors were unable to tell the difference between healthy, liquid banks and banks on the brink. And even though banks are healthier than they were in 2008, the fact that they’re not even lending to each other isn’t helping matters.

