Property Developer: The ECB Is The Only Thing Stopping Spain From Becoming The Next Dubai

The desperate state of Spain’s property market is well known, but what isn’t is perhaps the extent to which it has yet to fall, and how much it might impact banks holding property loans on their balance sheets.



An investor letter we received from Gregory Butcher, Chairman of Ocean Village in Gibraltar, points out just how much prices are being propped up right now.

Note: His letter was directed at Fairhomes Real Estate Limited, which is involved with his company Ocean Village.

From the letter (emphasis ours):

As even the most casual observer knows there is a large amount of real estate assets held by the Spanish banks and evidence suggests that the benchmark used for these Spanish bank held property valuations were over-stated by 25-40%, making the testing of a 10% correction largely meaningless.

We knew the stress tests were shoddy, but those over-stated valuations make them much worse. Real examples don’t sound much better.

From the letter (emphasis ours):

Anecdotal examples show properties with a subsidised mortgage are between 25-40% above the open market price. On 26th July 2010 in La Corona, Alcaidesa, O&K Property Agents sold a 185m2, 3 bed 4 bath townhouse for 245,000 euros. The bank (Bankcaja) had an asking price on their website for the same townhouses of 342,000 euro – a difference of 28.4%. Another example in Puerto del Almendro, Benahavis was advertised by the bank at 285,000 euros but sold by Remax at 180,000 euros – a difference of 36.8%.

So, valuations are way off. And this means banks are hiding a great deal. And while Spain continues to get free funds from the ECB, according to Butcher, these inflated prices will be protected on balance sheets.

From the letter (emphasis ours):

Consequently, until accurate open market property values are published in Spain it is impossible to have confidence in the published stress test results and the enormous oversupply of property will continue to block the workings of the open market.

That supply number is something we’ve been curious about, as it is hard to nail down just how much is sitting around. The real number, if Butcher is correct, is rather staggering.

From the letter (emphasis ours):

The current stocks of unsold property were 687,000 at 31/12/2009 according to the Bank of Spain. Additionally there are approximately 1,100,000 homes for sale, many are empty having been bought by speculators with the intent of selling on for a profit (just as in Dubai). Additionally, over 300,000 homes have been stopped part of the way through construction. In addition banks are sitting on loans for development land often at boom-time prices, land not needed for perhaps a decade and unemployment has just risen above 20%, and ever worsening loan books for commercial properties. Compare this we the UK which in a good year builds 175,000 homes for a population 50% larger. The scale of overhang of empty Spanish properties is likely to overwhelm.

Now, the Spanish banks most under threat from this are unlikely to be the big ones, like Santander and BBVA, who claim to have limited exposure to their own domestic real estate sector.

But the broader Spanish banking sector may be in the sort of long term property debt overhang that could hamper lending for years and crush economic growth, particularly if the ECB ever withdrawals support.

Important to keep in mind that not much is actually fixed in Spain at all.

